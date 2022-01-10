Top row (left to right): Eric Ramirez, Dexter Landon, Kasen Spencer, Melyora Purdy, Rachel Brooks, and Mazie Giberson. Bottom row (left to right): Noah Cross, Jared Roberts, and Olivia Blair.
Cedaredge Middle School December Student of the Month
