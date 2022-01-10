Cedaredge Middle School December Student of the Month

Top row (left to right): Eric Ramirez, Dexter Landon, Kasen Spencer, Melyora Purdy, Rachel Brooks, and Mazie Giberson. Bottom row (left to right): Noah Cross, Jared Roberts, and Olivia Blair. 

If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send tocontent@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages. 