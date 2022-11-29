Chinese Almond Cookies

What You’ll Need
1 cup butter, softened (no substitutes)
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon almond extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sliced almonds
1 egg white
1/2 teaspon water
What You’ll Do
In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in egg and extract. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture. Roll into 1” balls. Place 2” apart on ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
In a small bowl, beat egg white and water. Brush over cookies. Bake at 325 degrees for 14 - 16 minutes or until edges and bottoms are lightly browned. Cool for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks. Makes about 5 dozen.
