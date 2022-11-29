Chinese Almond Cookies

Chinese Almond Cookies entered by Antonio Fuller of Eckert.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

1 cup butter, softened (no substitutes)

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon almond extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1 egg white

1/2 teaspon water

What You’ll Do

In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in egg and extract. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture. Roll into 1” balls. Place 2” apart on ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with fork. Sprinkle with almonds. 

In a small bowl, beat egg white and water. Brush over cookies. Bake at 325 degrees for 14 - 16 minutes or until edges and bottoms are lightly browned. Cool for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks. Makes about 5 dozen.