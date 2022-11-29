Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies entered by Jessi Payne of Delta.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

1/4 cup shortening

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup granualted sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups all-purpose flour

12-ounce package chocolate chips

What You’ll Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat shortening and butter on high for 30 seconds. 

Add brown sugar, granulated sugar and baking soda. Beat on medium for 2 minutes, scraping the bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in remaining flour. Stir in chocolate chips. 

Using a scoop or spoon, drop dough onto a cookie sheet spacing them 2” apart. Bake 6 - 8 minutes or until edges just start to turn brown. (Cookies may not look set.) Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes, transfer to wire cooling rack to cool completely.