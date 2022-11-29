Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/4 cup shortening
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup granualted sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups all-purpose flour
12-ounce package chocolate chips
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat shortening and butter on high for 30 seconds.
Add brown sugar, granulated sugar and baking soda. Beat on medium for 2 minutes, scraping the bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in remaining flour. Stir in chocolate chips.
Using a scoop or spoon, drop dough onto a cookie sheet spacing them 2” apart. Bake 6 - 8 minutes or until edges just start to turn brown. (Cookies may not look set.) Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes, transfer to wire cooling rack to cool completely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.