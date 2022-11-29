Chocolate Espresso Snowcaps

What You’ll Need
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cocoa
2 teaspoons instant espresso powder, or to taste
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup butter, softened
2/3 cup brown sugar
4 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate,
melted and cooled
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar
What You’ll Do
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, espresso powder, baking powder, and salt; set aside.
In a large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar until well blended. Add cooled chocolate and egg; beat until well blended. Add flour mixture alternately with milk until combined. Do not over mix. Chill until firm, about 45 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1 inch balls, roll in confectioner’s sugar and place 2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake for about 12 - 14 minutes, until dough has spread and the surface of the cookies are cracked. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Makes about 18 cookies.
