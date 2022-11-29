Chocolate Espresso Snowcaps

Chocolate Espresso Snowcaps entered by Judy Anderson of Paonia.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cocoa

2 teaspoons instant espresso powder, or to taste

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup brown sugar

4 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, 

     melted and cooled

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar

What You’ll Do

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, espresso powder, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

In a large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar until well blended. Add cooled chocolate and egg; beat until well blended. Add flour mixture alternately with milk until combined. Do not over mix. Chill until firm, about 45 minutes. 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1 inch balls, roll in confectioner’s sugar and place 2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake for about 12 - 14 minutes, until dough has spread and the surface of the cookies are cracked. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Makes about 18 cookies.