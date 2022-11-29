Cinnamon Apple Crumb Cake

What You’ll Need
Cinnamon Streusel Crumb
1-1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 large (or 2 small) tart apples, peeled and chopped
The Cake
4 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Glaze
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespooons apple cider
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350º. Grease 8” springform pan (a baking stone works well) and line the bottom with parchment paper. Set aside.
To make cinnamon streusel crumb: Whisk together dry ingredients in a bowl. Add melted butter and vanilla and stir until mixfure is evenly moist. Set aside.
To make the cake: In a large bowl, cream together 4 tablespoons butter with 1/2 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat well. Add vanilla and sour cream and beat again.
In another bowl, stir together 1 cup flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder. Add to butter mixture. Stir until combined.
Spread 1/2 of the batter into the bottom of the pan (it will be a thin layer). Spread the apple chunks evenly over batter. Sprinkle about 1 cup of streusel over apples. Spread remaining batter over crumbs, and on top spread remaining streusel.
Bake 35-40 minutes.
Run knife around edge and remove side of pans.
Whisk powdered sugar and cider and drizzle over cake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.