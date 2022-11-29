Cinnamon Raisin Bread

What You’ll Need
3 cups bread flour
1 tablespoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons yeast
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup raisins
1 cup plus 2 teaspoons water
What You’ll Do
In a mixing bowl, add all ingredients except
raisins. Mix until dough becomes soft and pliable. Use dough hook with mixer, or knead by hand for 10 minutes.
After kneading, add raisins until well incorportaed. Place in warm place in kitchen in lightly greased bowl Cover and let dough double in size.
Put dough in greased bread pan and let rise till approximately 1 inch over side of pan (cover with plastic wrap while rising).
Bake in 350º F oven for approximately 30 to 40 minutes until loaf sounds hollow like a drum when tapped.
