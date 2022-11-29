Cinnamon Roll Cupcakes

What You’ll Need
Cupcakes
1-1/4 cups flour
1-1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 large eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup sour cream
Cinnamon Swirl
1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
Mini Cinnamon Rolls
1/2 cup warm water
2-1/4 teaspoons instant yeast
1 tablespoon honey or sugar (I used honey)
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1-1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon unsalted butter (room temperature)
Cinnamon Roll Filling
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/4 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)
Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
Frosting
1 cup cream cheese (one package)
1/2 cup butter
4 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 teaspoons cinnamon
What You’ll Do
Cinnamon Roll Part 1
Start by making dough. Mix warm water, honey (or sugar), and olive oil in a mixer with a dough hook.
Add the flour, yeast, and salt into the bowl. Mix until combined and a dough is formed.
Knead dough for 4-6 minutes.
Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover it with a kitchen towel and let it rise for 1 hour.
Make cupcakes while waiting for dough to rise.
Cupcakes
Preheat oven to 350º.
Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda,
cinnamon, and salt together. Set aside.
Whisk the eggs with a wire whisk for 1 minute. They will become frothy and lightened in color, add the oil and whisk until combined.
Add sugar and whisk for another minute.
Add vanilla extract and sour cream to the
batter and whisk until combined.
Now add the sifted dry ingredients to the bowl and whisk gently, until just combined. Don’t overmix the batter, or it might become tough later.
Make the Cinnamon Swirl: Mix 1/2 tabelspoon of ground cinnamon with 1-1/2 teaspoons of brown sugar and 1 tablespoon granulated sugar. Set aside.
Now start by pouring about 1 T. of the batter on the bottom of each cupcake tin.
Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the Cinnamon Swirl mixture.
Add another tablespoon of batter and another 1/4 teaspoon of Cinnamon Swirl.
Use a toothpick and swirl the batter.
Top with a sprinkle of the Cinnamon Swirl Mixture.
Bake for about 13 minutes.
Let cupcakes cool down before frosting.
Cinnamon Roll Part 2
Once the dough has doubled in size, remove from the bowl and divide in half.
Work with half at a time, keeping the other half covered.
Make the cinnamon Filling: Mix 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon cinnamon, and 1/4 cup room temperature buttert in a small bowl. Set aside.
Roll one half of the dough into a 8’x10”
rectangle.
Spread half of the cinnamon filling on top of the dough.
Roll it tight starting from the widest end.
Using thread, cut it into identical rolls, about half an inch thick. To do this, take the string and slide it under the dough and saw until it cuts all the way through.
Place them on a baking sheet to rise for 30
minutes. Place them about a 1/2-inch apart, close enough together that htey won’t spread out too much.
Preheat oven to 350º while the rolls rise.
Frosting
Cream the softened cream cheese and butter together with an electric mixer, for about 2 minutes, until light and fluffy.
Add vanilla extract and mix.
With the mixer off, add cinnamon and powdered sugar. Add the powdered sugar one cup at a time, mixing after each addition.
Once you see no streaks of dry powdered sugar, cream mixture on medium high for 1 minute.
Glaze:
Mix powdered sugar and milk together.
It it’s too thin, add more powdered sugar. If too thick, add more milk.
After everything is complete and cooled, pipe frosting on the cupcakes, put a mini cinnamon roll on top, drizzle with glaze, and enjoy!
Makes 12 cupcakes.
