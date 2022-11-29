Cinnamon Sour Cream Coffee Cake

What You’ll Need
Cake Batter
1 scant cup butter
1 cup plus 1 tabelspoon sugar
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1-1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
Nut Topping
3/4 cup chopped nuts
1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 tablespoons sugar
What You’ll Do
Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs and mix well. Add sour cream and vanilla. Add flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix well.
Prepare 10” tube pan with non-stick spray and sprinkle it well with sugar.
Put half the batter in the pan and top with half of nut mixture. Repeat this process once more. Put cake in cold oven, set temperature to 350º and bake 55 minutes, until inserted toothpick comes out clean. For a moist cake, cover cake with foil while it cools.
