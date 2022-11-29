Cinnamon Star Bread

What You’ll Need
200 ml milk (plus 50 ml extra, only if needed)
2 tablespoons (1 ounce or 30 g) butter
2-1/4 teaspoons (7 g) instant yeast
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
3-2/3 cups (16 ounces) bread flour
(plain or all-purpose flour are fine to use)
1/3 cup (2.5 oz. or 70 g) white granulated sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, separated (refrigerate the whites
for brushing)
Filling Ingredients
6 tablespoons softened unsalted butter
1/3 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
What You’ll Do
To make the bread, heat 200 ml of milk and butter together in a microwave or sauce pan until temperature reaches 100º F or 45º C (warm to the touch). Add the yeast and let stand for 10 minutes until frothy on top.
While yeast is activating, combine flour, sugar and salt in a separate bowl.
Create a well in the center of the flour. Add the yeast mixture, egg yolks and vanilla into the well. Mix into the flour until combined.
Knead by hand for 10-12 minutes until dough is soft and elastic. If the dough is too dry, warm up the extra milk, create a well in the dough, add a little of the milk and knead. Alternate adding milk and kneading until dough is soft and elastic.
Rise: Lightly oil a large bowl with a pastry brush or your fingertips. Place dough into bowl, turning once to coat dough in the oil. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and set in a warm place for about 2 to 3 hours, or until dough doubles in size.
(To check if dough is ready, gently press two fingers into dough. If an indentation remains, dough has not risen enough.)
Punch dough down, cover and let rest for an
additional 30 minutes or until doubled in size.
While dough is rising, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Prepare Filling: Get your butter ready, make sure it is softened and spreadable. Then, in a small bowl, mix together brown sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.
Divide into Strands: When dough is ready, divide the dough into four pieces. Lightly flour a clean work surface and use a rolling pin to roll one ball out into a 12-inch disc.
Place a plate on top and cut away any excess dough around the plate with a sharp knife. Remove the plate. Place dough disc onto prepared baking sheet.
Spread dough with one-third of the softened butter and one-third of the brown sugar/cinnamon mixture. This is your bottom layer (the base).
Roll out the second ball of dough, like above, and place on top of the bottom layer. Again, spread with one-third of the butter and 1/3 of the brown sugar/cinnamon mixture.
Repeat with the third layer of dough. Top off with the fourth dough layer, with no butter or sugar mixture spread on it.
Place a small cup at the center of the top circl of dough and very lightly trace around the cup, creating a hub to use as a guide.
Starting from your hub guideline and working out toward the edges of the dough, make four cuts at the 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, 9 o’clock, and 12 o’clock positions, cutting through all layers of dough. Cut each quarter into 2 pieces, then cut each of those into 2 pieces until you end up with 16 strands. Pick two strands that are side-by-side and twist them around each other twice.
Pinch the ends of the two strands together to form a point. Do this with all of the strands until you have formed your star/flower.
Cover star bread loosely with a damp cloth or towel and let rest one more time for 30 minutes.
Bake: Preheat oven to 350º F. Beat egg whites and brush whites evenly over the surface of the bread.
Bake bread for 20 minutes or until lightly browned and golden.
Decorate with powdered sugar/cream cheese frosting, if desired. Serve warm and enjoy!
