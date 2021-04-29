This spring marks the culmination of twelve years’ worth of hard-earned work for this year’s graduating seniors. Twelve years of school lunches, science labs, placement tests, and sweaty gym socks. Twelve years of math quizzes, new loves, heartbreaks, and spent number 2 pencils. Parents have done all they can to help their seniors prepare for this moment, but nothing could have prepared them for the realities of these last two years.
Thankfully, these resilient young adults have already shown that they are up for the challenges of 2021 and beyond. They will navigate their world with a confidence and grace that would be daunting to the rest of us. As their parents watch them cross the stage honoring this monumental benchmark in their lives, the graduates will be looking toward their futures.
This year’s graduation ceremonies in Delta County may look a little different than they have in years past but the district office has been working hard to construct events that are safe and compliant with the current guidelines. The district’s priority is that the schools conduct a ceremony that pays tribute to the academic and extracurricular achievements of the class of 2021.
Most of the high schools will be conducting traditional graduation ceremonies with somewhat limited capacity. This guide was designed to serve as a keepsake for graduating seniors and as a highlight in recognition of this year’s graduating class for those that could not attend. Speeches by valedictorians and salutatorians will be published in a follow-up guide for everyone to enjoy in the May 26th edition of the Shopper.
This year marks a particularly bittersweet milestone for students, parents, and residents of the North Fork Valley, as this will be the last year that Paonia High School and Hotchkiss High School will graduate seniors independently. Next fall, both schools will be consolidated and will fly their colors together under the new North Fork High School. They have adopted the “Miners” as their school mascot, an ode to an important part of the history of the valley.
Both Paonia and Hotchkiss high schools have long histories themselves that will not be forgotten as they look to the future of this new undertaking. The Bulldogs will forever prowl and the Eagles will continue to soar in the hearts and minds of the North Fork Valley. Students, teachers, administration, and townspeople alike are all at once excited, trepidatious, and optimistic about the future of the new school and it will need all the support it can get from the community. Time to dig in, Miners!
Everyone at the High Country Shopper would like to throw their hats high alongside the class of 2021. We wish them good fortune in whatever comes next and we hope their futures are filled with much happiness. We encourage everyone to join us in support for our graduating seniors this spring and to share in their families’ pride for these resilient young adults.
