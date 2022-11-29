Cranberry Orange Bread

What You’ll Need
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup granulated sugar
Zest of 2 large oranges
3/4 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup oil (vegetable or canola oil)
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
1.2 teaspoon vanilla extra
1 cup fresh cranberries halved
For the Orange Glaze (Optional)
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
3/4 teaspoon orange zest
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350º F. Spray two 9x5 loaf pans with cooking spray and set aside.
In a large bowl add sugar and orange zest and stir well to combine. Add flour, salt and baking powder and stir. Set aside.
In a separate medium bowl, combine the buttermilk, oil, eggs, orange juice, and vanilla..
Slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry
ingredients, stirring just until combined. Fold in the halved cranberries. Pour batter into prepared pans.
For regular loaf pans, bake for 60-75 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. For mini loaves, bake for 35-45 minutes. If your loaf starts to get too brown during cooking, place a piece of aluminum foil over the top to finish baking.
Remove from oven and set on a cooling rack for 10 minutes. Loosen the sides of the bread with a knife. Carefully remove loaf from pan. Let cool completely on wire rack.
While the bread is cooling, make the orange glaze. In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar, orange juice, and orange zest. Whisk until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the bread. Cut and serve. Wrap bread well and store for 2-3 days at room temperatures.
To store: Wrap the fresh cranberry bread in
plastic wrap and store it for 2-3 days at room temperature.
To freeze: This cranberry bread freezes beautifully. Allow it to cool completely and place it in a freezer Ziplock or container. Freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw at room temperature.
