Cranberry Orange Scones

Cranberry Orange Scones entered by Abigail Conley of Austin.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

1 cup heavy whipping cream

8 tablespoons butter

2 cups all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Zest of 1 big orange

1-1/4 cups chopped cranberries, preferably fresh

Glaze Ingredients

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

What You’ll Do

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line your baking sheet with parchment paper. Place cup of heavy whipping cream into the freezer for precisely 15 minutes. Melt butter until liquid and set aside.

Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and orange zest. Add butter to cream and stir until little clumps form. Add to dry ingredients and mix carefully with spatula until incorporated. Add in chopped cranberries and fold until mixed. 

Spray oil on hands and form little dough balls, 8 large ones or 16 small ones, and place on baking sheet about 2” apart. Use two pans if necessary.

Set in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before baking. Set timer for 15-20 minutes, bake until golden brown. Set out to cool. 

Glaze

Mix powdered sugar, milk, and orange juice until it becomes a thick, glaze. Drizzle over scones, let sit to harden. Enjoy to your heart’s content!