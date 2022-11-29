Cream Cheese and Cherry Pastry

What You’ll Need
2-1/4 teaspoon active dry yeast
1/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup warm milk
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
3 cups all-purpose flour
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened,
plus some for the bowl
1 large egg plus 1 tablespoon milk, for egg wash
1-1/2 cups cherries
Cream Cheese Filling
12 ounces cream cheese
1 large egg yolk
1/3 cup powdered sugar
Simple Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
What You’ll Do
Whisk together warm milk and yeast with a small pinch of sugar in a mixing bowl. Let sit for five minutes so the yeast foams. If it doesn’t foam, you need new yeast!
Mix in egg and yolk, add flour, sugar and a pinch of salt to the milk mixture. Stir until combined.
If you are using a stand mixer, once the dough starts to hold together, switch to a dough hook to mix in the softened butter. It might look like a mess, but the butter should eventually mix into the dough. The dough should be slightly sticky. If the dough is super-sticky, add a bit more flour. If you don’t have a stand mixer, you can knead the butter in by hand.
When dough is mixed, remove from mixing bowl and place in a lightly-buttered bowl. Cover and let rise for 1-1/2 hours. Meanwhile, make filling by mixing together soft cream cheese, powdered sugar, and egg yolk.
After dough has risen, roll it out into a large 18” rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Brush edges of dough with half of the egg wash (1 egg whisked with 1 tbsp milk). Spread cheese filling over the surface of the dough.
Distribute cherries over the surface of the dough and roll it into a tight cylinder. Pinch together the open ends of the roll, and tuck them under. Spiral the roll onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and let dough rise for 30 minutes while the oven preheats. Brush roll with egg wash and cut a few slits in the surface of the remaining spiral to let steam escape.
Bake dough at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, rotating pan once halfway through. Then reduce heat to 325 degrees and bake for another 30 minutes until the roll is a nice brown color.
Let roll cool for 15 - 20 minutes before slicing and icing the pieces. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.