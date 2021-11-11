Garnet mesa panther

Check out Garnet Mesa Elementary terrific kids and students of the Month for October!

garnet mesa terrific - kinder

 

Kindergarten Terrific Kids: Emma Hurley, Archer Hatter, Leila Schumacher, Maesyn Sours

garnet mesa terrific kids 1st

 

1st grade Terrific Kids: Cori Eggleston, Arabella Atencio, Timberlee Durham, Charles Blair

garnet mesa terrific kids 2nd

 

2nd grade Terrific Kids:  Airabella Hieb, Sophie Stephens, Colton Oeltjenbruns, Jax Porter

3rd Grade Terrific Kids Garnet Mesa

 

3rd grade Terrific Kids: Julian Salgado, Jasmine Garcia, Londyn St Peter

garnet mesa terrific kids 4th

 

4th grade Students of the Month: Klyde Wyant, Ian Stephens, Cole Ballard

garnet mesa t.kids 5th

 

5th grade Students of the Month: Maycen Reigel, Camdyn Stoddard, Whitney Brack

