Check out Garnet Mesa Elementary terrific kids and students of the Month for October!
Kindergarten Terrific Kids: Emma Hurley, Archer Hatter, Leila Schumacher, Maesyn Sours
1st grade Terrific Kids: Cori Eggleston, Arabella Atencio, Timberlee Durham, Charles Blair
2nd grade Terrific Kids: Airabella Hieb, Sophie Stephens, Colton Oeltjenbruns, Jax Porter
3rd grade Terrific Kids: Julian Salgado, Jasmine Garcia, Londyn St Peter
4th grade Students of the Month: Klyde Wyant, Ian Stephens, Cole Ballard
5th grade Students of the Month: Maycen Reigel, Camdyn Stoddard, Whitney Brack
