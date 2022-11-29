French Style Green Apple, Pecan and Cranberry Cake

What You’ll Need
1-1/4 cups white sugar
1 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 eggs
1-2/3 cups all purpose flour
2 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups diced green apple
1 green apple (thinly sliced)
1/3 cup pecans (sliced)
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1 pinch white sugar (or to taste)
What You’ll Do
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch round pan.
Beat 1-1/4 cups sugar and butter together using an electric mixer until well blended, light, and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, followed by vanilla extract, mixing well after each addition.
Turn the mixer to low speed and slowly add in flour, baking powder, and salt, mixing just until combined. Fold in the diced green apples, chopped pecans, and dried cranberries.
Pour batter into the prepared baking pan. Smooth the top and place apple slices in a circular pattern on batter. Sprinkle chopped pecans on top.
Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick
inserted into the center comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes. Let cool, and serve warm or cold. While the cake is still warm, sprinkle sugar on top.
