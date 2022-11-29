Fresh Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies

What You’ll Need
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
4 oz brick-style cream cheese, room temperature
1-1/2 cups sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla
8 ounces white baking chocolate chips
1-1/2 cups fresh cranberries, cut into quarters
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 375 degrees, placing rack in center position.
Whisk together dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream together butter, cream cheese, vanilla and sugar. Add an egg and mix to combine.
Slowly mix in dry ingredients until evenly combined with wet ones. Fold in white chocolate then cranberries.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper and roll dough into 1” balls, leaving them 2” apart on the baking sheet.
Bake 8 - 10 minutes or until lightly golden around the edges. Cool for 5 - 10 minutes then eat like Cookie Monster!
