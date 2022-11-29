Gluten-free Buttermilk Sprinkle Bread

What You’ll Need
2 cups all-purpose gluten-free flour mix,
containing Xanthan gum, such as Cup4Cup
1 cup granulated sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup whole buttermilk
1 large egg
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon almont extract
1/3 cup (generous) mixed red and green sprinkles
Glaze
1-1/2 cup powdered sugar, sifted
2 to 3 tabelspoons buttermilk
2 teaspoons light corn syrup
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9x5 or 2- 7.5”x 3.5” pans with baking spray, dust with gluten-free flour.
In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. In a medium bowl, whisk together liquid ingredients, including egg. Pour buttermilk mixture over flour mixture. Fold until flour is almost incorporated. Add sprinkles and gently fold until flour is just moistened. Spoon into prepared pans.
Bake until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 50-55 minutes, 45-50 for smaller pans. Let cool in pan 5 mins. Remove from pan and cool completely on rack.
For Glaze
In medium bowl, whisk together sugar, buttermilk and corn syrup. Add more buttermilk according to desired consistancy. Drizzle over cooled bread, top with sprinkles if desired.
This bread can also be made with all-purpose flour, if you don’t need to be gluten-free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.