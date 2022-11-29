Gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookies (Cowboy Cookies)

What You’ll Need
1-1/4 cups sorghum flour
1/2 cup Teff flour
1/4 cup Amaranth flour
3/4 cup potato starch
3/4 cup tapoica starch
2 teaspoons Xanthan gum
1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons flax meal mixed with 1/3 cup hot water
3/4 cup non-dairy butter
1/2 cup organic shortening or coconut oil
1 cup packed organic brown sugar
1/2 cup organic raw honey, or 1/2 cup pure
maple syrup
1 tablespoon organic, unsweetened applesauce
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
10-ounce bag of chocolate chips
Add-ins for Cowboy Cookies
1/2 cup each: chocolate chips, pecans, walnuts,
coconut, raisins, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds
What You’ll Do
Whisk together dry ingredients. In small bowl, mix flax meal with hot water. Set aside.
In large bowl, cream together butter, shortening, brown sugar and sugar. Add flax meal, applesauce and vanilla. Mix until combined.
Slowly add dry ingredients, about 1/2 cup at at time, until fully incorporated. If the dough is too dry and won’t stick together, slowly add in a little water until it comes together and lookis like traditional cookie dough. Mix for 1 minute.
Stir in chocolate chips and other ingredients, seeds, nuts, coconut, etc.
For best results, cover and refrigerate dough for 1 hour. Bake at 350 degrees for 11-12 minutes.
