Gluten-Free Coconut Quick Bread

What You’ll Need
1 pound or 3-1/2 cups Betty Crocker gluten-free
rice flour
1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut,
plus more for garnish
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter, softened, about 1/2 cup
2 cups sugar
4 large eggs
1- 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk, shaken
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. You can either use a 10” cast iron skillet or 2 loaf pans. Grease the skillet or loaf pans. Cut parchment paper to fit, then grease the parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk the rice flour, shredded coconut, baking powder and salt.
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter, sugar and eggs on medium speed until fluffy, 1 - 2 minutes. Beat in the coconut milk, sour cream and vanilla until incorporated. On low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until just incorporated. Scrape the batter into the prepared skillet or 2 loaf pans.
Bake the bread for about 1 hour until the edge is lightly browned and the center is just set. Garnish with sweetened shredded coconut. Let cool for 30 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.