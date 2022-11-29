Gluten-Free Coconut Quick Bread

Gluten-Free Coconut Quick Bread entered by Jennifer McPherson of Paonia

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

1 pound or 3-1/2 cups Betty Crocker gluten-free 

     rice flour

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut, 

    plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter, softened, about 1/2 cup

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs

1- 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk, shaken

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

What You’ll Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. You can either use a 10” cast iron skillet or 2 loaf pans. Grease the skillet or loaf pans. Cut parchment paper to fit, then grease the parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk the rice flour, shredded coconut, baking powder and salt. 

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter, sugar and eggs on medium speed until fluffy, 1 - 2 minutes. Beat in the coconut milk, sour cream and vanilla until incorporated. On low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until just incorporated. Scrape the batter into the prepared skillet or 2 loaf pans.

Bake the bread for about 1 hour until the edge is lightly browned and the center is just set. Garnish with sweetened shredded coconut. Let cool for 30 minutes.