Gluten-free Peanut Butter Cookies

What You’ll Need
1 cup peanut butter
1 large egg
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup all-purpose gluten-free four blend
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two rimmed sheet pans with parchment.
In large mixing bowl, beat together peanut butter, egg, sugars, and butter.
In another bowl, whisk together flour blend, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Sift the flour mixture into the butter mixture, mix until combined.
Drop spoonfuls of dough onto baking sheets. Use a fork to make a crisscross pattern on each cookie.
Bake 12-15 minutes or until edges turn brown.
Cool cookies on the pans for 5 minutes, transfer to wire rack to cool.
Makes 2 dozen.
