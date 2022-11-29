What You’ll Need
1 package Pillsbury sugar cookie dough
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons hot cocoa mix
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
12 mini pretzels
1 cup Jet-puffed marshmallow bits
Granulated sugar, optional
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Grease a 24-cup mini muffin tin. Put 1 tablespoon of the sugar cookie dough into each cup, pressing up the sides and bottom to form the cookie cups. Bake for 12-14 minutes at 375 degrees. Allow cookies to cool completely in the pan before gently removing them.
Make the chocolate ganache by bringing the whipping cream to a boil. Stir in the hot cocoa mix. Pour the hot cream over the semisweet chocolate chips and let sit for 3 minutes. Then stir until the chocolate chips are melted and the ganache is smooth.
Break off the loops of the mini pretzels to use as handles. Melt the white chocolate and use it to attach the handles to the cookie cups.
Spoon the chocolate ganache into the cookie cups and top with mini marshmallows. For best results, store the hot chocolate cookie cups in the refrigerator.
Notes: I modified the recipe by adding 1 teaspoon instant coffee granules and 1 tbsp cocoa powder to thalf the dough to create a darker coffee look.
