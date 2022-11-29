Lime in the Coconut Almond Bark

What You’ll Need
1 package 10-12 oz. white baking chips
4 teaspoons Crisco
2-4 drops green food coloring (optional)
1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted
1/2 cup toasted chopped almonds
4 teaspoon grated lime zest
What You’ll Do
Line 9” square baking pan with foil. Brush with 1 teaspoon melted butter.
In microwave melt chips and shortening. Stir till smooth. Stir in food coloring. Stir in coconut
almonds and lime zest. Spread into prepared pan.
Chill till firm, 15 to 20 minutes.
Break into small pieces.
Store in airtight container. Makes about 1 pound.
