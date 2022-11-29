Linda’s Blueberry Coconut Cake

What You’ll Need
1 cup flour
1/2 cup sugar
1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
4 Tbsp. butter
1egg, beaten
1/2 cup milk
3/4 cup blueberries
1 cup flaked sweet coconut
What You’ll Do
Mix and sift first four ingredients. Cut in butter; set aside.
Combine eggs and milk; stir into dry ingredients. Fold in blueberries; sprinkle coconut over top.
Bake at 375º for 25 minutes.
Serve warm with a cup of coffee or at room
temperature with vanilla ice cream.
