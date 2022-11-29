Linda’s Blueberry Coconut Cake

Linda’s Blueberry Coconut Cake entered by Linda Talbott of Paonia.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

1 cup flour

1/2 cup sugar

1-1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

4 Tbsp. butter

1egg, beaten

1/2 cup milk

3/4 cup blueberries

1 cup flaked sweet coconut

What You’ll Do

Mix and sift first four ingredients. Cut in butter; set aside.

Combine eggs and milk; stir into dry ingredients. Fold in blueberries; sprinkle coconut over top.

Bake at 375º for 25 minutes.

Serve warm with a cup of coffee or at room

temperature with vanilla ice cream.