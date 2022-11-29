Mississippi Mud Cake

What You’ll Need
Cake
Cooking spray
3/4 cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
1-1/2 cups granulated sugar
4 large eggs
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
1/2 cup light brown sugar
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
Dash of salt
1 cup chopped pecans
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 10-ounce package mini marshmallows
Chocolate Frosting
1/2 cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter
1/3 cup whole
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
1 16-ounce package powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 325º F.
Prepare the cake: Grease a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place butter and chocolate in a microwavable bowl. Microwave on high, stirring every 30 seconds until melted (about 1 minute and 30 seconds total). Whisk together sugar, eggs, and melted chocolate mixture in a medium-sized bowl. In a separate bowl combine flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt. Stir dry ingredients into melted chocolate mixture. Fold in pecans and vanilla.
Spoon batter into prepared baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs, 20-21 minutes. Remove cake from oven and cover top with marshmallows in an even layer. Bake at 325ºF until marshmallows are just soft, about 2 minutes.
While the cake is baking, prepare the chocolate frosting: Heat butter, milk and cocoa in a medium sauce pan over medium heat until butter is melted, about 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and bring mixture to a boil. Boil 1 minute, and then remove from heat. Whisk in powdered sugar and vanilla. Immediately drizzle cake with chocolate frosting. Let frosting harden about 2 hours before cutting cake into squares.
While food writers and scholars continue to debate the origin of this American classic (some claimed it originated in a Vicksburg diner, and others including the acclaimed, Mississippi-born restaurant critic Craig Claiborne remain skeptics), there’s no arguing that this chocolate cake is
delicious. It also couldn’t be easier to put together, whether you’re heading to a family reunion or a last-minute backyard BBQ. This classic recipe never disappoints at potlucks or family cookouts.
