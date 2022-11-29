Orange Truffles

Second Place Candy – Orange Truffles entered by Reubén Fuller of Eckert.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

3 cups plus 2 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips, 

     divided

2/3 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons butter (no substitutes)

1 teaspoon orange extract

2 tablespoons shortening

1/3 cup vanilla or white chips

What You’ll Do

Place 1 cup plus 2 Tablespoons chocolate chips in a blender or food processor; cover and process until crushed, about 30 seconds. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat cream and butter on high for 1 to 2 minutes or until almost boiling.

While blender or processor is running,

gradually pour cream mixture and extract over chips in a  steady stream until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes or until firm. Roll into 1-inch balls.

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat shortening and remaining chocolate chips on high for 1 minute; stir. Microwave in 10- to 20-second intervals until melted; stir until smooth. Dip truffles; place on waxed paper to harden.

In another microwave-safe bowl, heat vanilla chips at 70% power for 15 seconds; stir. Microwave in 5-second intervals until melted; stir until smooth. Transfer to a pastry or plastic bag; cut a hole in the corner of bag. Drizzle over truffles.

Yield: About 4 dozen..

Note: This recipe was tested in an 850-watt microwave.