Orange Truffles

What You’ll Need
3 cups plus 2 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips,
divided
2/3 cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons butter (no substitutes)
1 teaspoon orange extract
2 tablespoons shortening
1/3 cup vanilla or white chips
What You’ll Do
Place 1 cup plus 2 Tablespoons chocolate chips in a blender or food processor; cover and process until crushed, about 30 seconds. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat cream and butter on high for 1 to 2 minutes or until almost boiling.
While blender or processor is running,
gradually pour cream mixture and extract over chips in a steady stream until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes or until firm. Roll into 1-inch balls.
In a microwave-safe bowl, heat shortening and remaining chocolate chips on high for 1 minute; stir. Microwave in 10- to 20-second intervals until melted; stir until smooth. Dip truffles; place on waxed paper to harden.
In another microwave-safe bowl, heat vanilla chips at 70% power for 15 seconds; stir. Microwave in 5-second intervals until melted; stir until smooth. Transfer to a pastry or plastic bag; cut a hole in the corner of bag. Drizzle over truffles.
Yield: About 4 dozen..
Note: This recipe was tested in an 850-watt microwave.
