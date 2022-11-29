What You’ll Need
25 original Oreo cookies
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup chopped white chocolate for dipping
1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate for dipping
Assorted sprinkles for decoration
What You’ll Do
Pulse the oreos in a food processor until crushed into small crumbs.
Add the cream cheese and process until you get a big balled clump on one side that looks very shiny.
Use a medium cookie scoop to portion the mixture into 1 inch balls, rolling each one between the palms of your hands to create a smooth and even shape. Then put the truffles on parchment paper and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Place each kind of chocolate in small, microwavable bowls, and microwave in 30 second intervals until nearly melted. Stop microwaving when there are a few small unmelted pieces, as they should melt completely with the residual heat in the bowl and some stirring. Erring on the side of caution like this will prevent burning the chocolate.
Dip each truffle in whatever chocolate you desire, then place back onto the parchment paper. Decorate with sprinkles or extra drizzles of chocolate if desired.
Wait to enjoy until the chocolate has hardened. Here are three methods with appropriate timing: 1) set at room temperature for about half an hour, 2) place in refrigerator for 10 minutes, or 3) place in the freezer for 3 minutes. Enjoy!
Notes
Double-stuffed Oreos have too much filling for this recipe. Use regular Oreos. I also like Back to Nature, Newman’s O’s, and Famous Amos brand cookies here.
You may use any chocolate you’d like for dipping the exterior: white, milk, ruby, or dark. I like doing an assortment, but if you like sweeter desserts, go with white, milk, or ruby and if you like less-sweet desserts, use a darker chocolate for dipping.
Storing Leftovers
Oreo truffles need to be refrigerated within a couple of hours of making them. Place them in single layers on wax paper or parchment paper in an airtight container, and keep in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Freezing
Store in an airtight container for up to 2 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.