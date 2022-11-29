Pumpkin Cranberry Bread

What You’ll Need
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
1-1/4 cups sugar
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup mashed or canned pumpkin
1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/3 cup milk
1 cup dried, sweetenede cranberries
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350º F. Butter a 9x5-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment paper, if using. In a large mixing bowl and with an electric mixer, beat the butter while gradually adding the sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating well afer each
addition. Blend in the vanilla and pumpkin. (The mixture may look “curdled” from the pumpkin; that’s fine.)
In a separate bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices. Blend a third of the dry ingredients into the creamed mixture, followed by half of the milk. Add another third of the dry
ingredients, the rest of the milk, then the rest of the dry ingredients, mixing evenly between additions until combined.
Fold in the cranberries and walnuts. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spoon. Bake on the center oven rack for about one hour, until a tester inserted deep into the center of the bread comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn the bread out and cool on a rack.
Makes 10 to 13 servings.
