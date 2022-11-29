Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Swirl

Second Place Cake – Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Swirl entered by Nika Clugston of Delta.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

1 cup pumpkin

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil, strong

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon. baking soda

1 cup flour

Filling Ingredients

4 ounces cream cheese

1/2 egg

1/8 cup sugar (strong measure)

1/2 cup chocolate chips (mini)

What You’ll Do

Make Filling

In a bowl add cream cheese, egg and sugar, beat well. Add chocolate chips, stirring by hand. 

Make Batter

Beat all ingredients together well. 

Fill cupcake holders. Makes about 18. Put 1 heaping teaspoon of filling in center. Swirl with toothpick.

Bake at 350º for 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.