Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Swirl

What You’ll Need
1 cup pumpkin
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1/3 cup vegetable oil, strong
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon. baking soda
1 cup flour
Filling Ingredients
4 ounces cream cheese
1/2 egg
1/8 cup sugar (strong measure)
1/2 cup chocolate chips (mini)
What You’ll Do
Make Filling
In a bowl add cream cheese, egg and sugar, beat well. Add chocolate chips, stirring by hand.
Make Batter
Beat all ingredients together well.
Fill cupcake holders. Makes about 18. Put 1 heaping teaspoon of filling in center. Swirl with toothpick.
Bake at 350º for 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.