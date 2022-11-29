Pumpkin Pie with Gingersnap Crust and Pecan Praline

What You’ll Need
Crust
2 cups crushed gingersnap cookies
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
6 tablespoons melted butter
Pumpkin Filling
3 eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon each: salt, cloves, allspice and ginger
1 cup fresh pumpkin pulp
1 teaspoon cinnamon
3/4 cup evaporated milk
1/4 cup milk
Praline Topping
1 cup chopped pecans or pecan halves
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons honey, may substitute corn syrup
What You’ll Do
Making the Crust:
Mix all ingredients together and press firmly and evenly into the pie pan, bringing the mixture up the sides of the pan, set aside.
Making the Filling:
In a medium bowl, beat the eggs and sugar together. Add the salt, cloves, allspice and ginger and mix. Next, add the pumpkin, cinnamon, milk and evaporated milk and mix thoroughly.
Pour the mixture into the crust and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Then, reduce to 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes, until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.
While the pie is baking at the 350 degrees, make the praline topping.
Praline Topping:
Mix the brown sugar and honey in a pot on the stove top and cook on medium-low until all the sugar has dissolved. Mix in the chopped pecans and then pour over the top of the pie 5 minutes before the pie is done baking. Pop back in the oven for the final 5 minutes.
Remove the pie from the oven and allow it to cool completely, then place it in the fridge to set up.
Alternative pecan topping:
Once the brown sugar and honey have melted together, mix in the pecan halves. Using a fork, retrieve one pecan at a time and place it in a design on top of the pumpkin filling. Finish the pie as instructed above.
