Pumpkin Roll

What You’ll Need
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup white granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2/3 cup pumpkin puree
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup finely chopped walnuts, optional
Frosting
2 tablespoons butter, softened
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Lay parchment paper on a 10”x15” jelly-roll pan and spray parchment paper with non-stick spray.
In a mixing bowl, blend together the eggs, sugar, cinnamon and pumpkin. Incorporate ingredients well.
Add flour and baking soda; mix well.
Pour batter in prepared pan and bake 15-20 minutes.
While this is in the oven, take a tea towel and sprinkle with powdered sugar, and set aside. Make the frosting, blending all ingredients until creamy and smooth.
When cake is done, remove from oven and immediately flip pan upside down on the tea towel. Cake should be touching the powdered sugar on the tea towel. Roll up immediately in the tea towel. This should be left alone until cool, but not cold.
Unroll cake when cool and apply frosting and finely chopped walnuts. Dust powdered sugar on the outside. Keep refrigerated and enjoy!
