Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies

What You’ll Need
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup oil
1 egg
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon milk
1 tablespoon vanilla
Filling Ingredients
1-1/2 cups heavy cream
1 cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
Cinnamon to taste
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine pumpkin, sugar, oil and egg. In separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Dissolve baking soda in milk, and stir into pumpkin mixture. Add dry ingredients to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Drop by spoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet and bake approximately 10 minutes or until lightly brown and firm.
Make the Filling
Beat heavy cream until thick. In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese, then add powdered sugar. Add to whipped cream. Add cinnamon.
Spread filling on the the smooth side of one cookie and top with another cookie.
