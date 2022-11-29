Raspberry Bakewell Tart

What You’ll Need
Tart Shell
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cake flour
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cubed,
keep cold
1 egg yolk
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Raspberry filling
1/2 cup raspberry preserves or jam
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Frangipane and Berries
1 cup sliced almonds, toasted
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter,
cubed and softened
2 eggs, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup fresh raspberries
Glaze and Almonds
2 tablespoon apple jelly
2 tablespoon reserved toasted sliced almonds
What You’ll Do
Tart Shell
In a food processor, pulse 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1/4 tsp salt. Add 8 tbsp cold butter and pulse until mixture forms a fine meal. Whisk together the egg yolk and cream. With the machine running, add to flour mixture until it forms a ball. Shape into a flat disc, wrap in plastic wrap and store in fridge for 30 minutes or overnight.
Meanwhile, toast 1 cup of sliced almonds for the frangipane, plus 2 tablespoons of sliced almonds for the glaze on a baking sheet in a 375 degree oven until lightly browned, approximately 5 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Roll out the dough on a lightly-floured surface to approximately 1/8” thick and transfer to a 9” tart pan, lightly pressing the dough into the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Trim overhanging dough to 1”, fold overhang into pan and press into the sides to create a thin side. Prick dough with a fork and chill in freezer for 30 minutes prior to baking.
Remove tart shell from freezer, place on a baking sheet and bake for 15 - 18 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool slightly.
Assemble the Tart
Mix 1/2 cup raspberry preserves with 2 tsp fresh lemon juice and set aside.
In a food processor, pulse 1 cup toasted almonds, 2/3 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons flour and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt until smooth. Add 8 tabelspoons softened unsalted butter, 2 room-temperature eggs and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract until smooth.
Using an offset spatula, spread a layer of the preserves on the bottom of the tart. Carefully dollop spoonfuls of the frangipane on top of the preserves, spreading the frangipane to cover the preserves. Press fresh raspberries half way into the frangipane. Place tart on a baking sheet. Bake 40 to 45 minutes until golden brown.
Just prior to removing the tart from the oven, melt the 2 tablespoons of apple jelly over low heat or in the microwave.
Remove tart from the oven, let cool 3-4 minutes, brush tops of tarts with melted apple jelly and sprinkle with sliced, toasted almonds. Cool enough to place in the fridge, cool for 2 hours. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.