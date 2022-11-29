Rosemary Cashews

What You’ll Need
1 pound cashews
1 box golden raisins
2 tablespoons dried rosemary
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 teaspoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons salt (if using unsalted cashews)
What You’ll Do
Toast the cashews in a large skillet over high heat—do not walk away!
Combine the rosemary, cayenne pepper, and brown sugar in a bowl.
Melt the butter and mix with the rosemary,
cayenne and brown sugar.
Put the raisins in a large bowl, add the warm
cashews and mix.
Pour the butter mixture over the cashews and raisins and mix well.
