Rosemary Cashews

Second place appetizer entered by Jennifer McPherson of Paonia.

 

What You’ll Need

1 pound cashews

1 box golden raisins

2 tablespoons dried rosemary

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 teaspoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons salt (if using unsalted cashews)

What You’ll Do

Toast the cashews in a large skillet over high heat—do not walk away!

Combine the rosemary, cayenne pepper, and brown sugar in a bowl.

Melt the butter and mix with the rosemary,

cayenne and brown sugar.

Put the raisins in a large bowl, add the warm

cashews and mix.

Pour the butter mixture over the cashews and raisins and mix well.