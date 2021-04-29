In April of this year, Scott Rienks, longtime coach at Paonia High School was inducted into the Colorado High School Coaches Associan Hall of Fame. There is no denying that Rienks had a legendary career with impressive wins throughout his tenure with Paonia and also his time coaching in Dubuque, but the numbers have always been secondary to Scott. His relationship with students and the unfailing support he lent to them always took precedence over a win.
Nonetheless, win he did. As a coach of girls basketball, he racked up an astounding 469 of them, making him the fourth ranked coach in the state’s history. He also has 93 wins as a boys basketball coach and has been involved in over 10 state championships between track, football, and basketball titles in Paonia and De Beque.
For the last two years, Scott has been battling colon cancer which unfortunately prompted his early retirement from coaching at the close of the 2020 school year. His induction into the CHSCA Hall of Fame was supposed to have occurred in March before the pandemic hit, but the anticipated event was finally able to happen this April.
The ceremony, attended by a limited 100 supporters, honored Scott’s achievements and his character through several key speakers including former assistant coaches and players, one of whom is a board member and former president of CHSCA himself. A video was presented featuring an impressive compilation of Rienks’ former players, each sharing their favorite memories from the field and the court with him.
Coach Rinks has spent the last 18 months in the battle for a win in the game of his life. He gave a speech at the end of the evening where he paid homage to his own coaches, his family and everyone who has lent a hand along his incredible coaching journey. He had this parting advice to leave with young coaches:
“One thing I’ve learned from coaching is this: when you come up as a teacher or a coach, they say that you can’t say, ‘I love you.’ You can’t do this,” Rienks said. “I disagree. Tell kids you love them. They need that. Kids need to see you say that. Sometimes, they may need to hear it. So don’t be afraid to say, ‘I love you’, because it means everything to the kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.