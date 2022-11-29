Peppermint Popcorn

Second Place Other Dessert – Peppermint Popcorn entered by Sherry Treagesser of Delta

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

25 cups popped popcorn

10 ounces crushed candy canes

24 ounces vanilla candy coating

1 teaspoon pure peppermint extract

What You’ll Do

Place popped popcorn (unpopped kernals removed) in large bowl.

Melt vanilla candy coating slowly in a saucepan until creamy. Remove from heat, stir in crushed candy canes and peppermint extract and pour over popcorn.

Stir together until all popcorn is coated, stirring every few minutes to keep it from sticking together too much.