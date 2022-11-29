What You’ll Need
25 cups popped popcorn
10 ounces crushed candy canes
24 ounces vanilla candy coating
1 teaspoon pure peppermint extract
What You’ll Do
Place popped popcorn (unpopped kernals removed) in large bowl.
Melt vanilla candy coating slowly in a saucepan until creamy. Remove from heat, stir in crushed candy canes and peppermint extract and pour over popcorn.
Stir together until all popcorn is coated, stirring every few minutes to keep it from sticking together too much.
