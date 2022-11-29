Soft Velvet Fudge

What You’ll Need
1/2 pound butter (2 sticks)
1/2 pound Velveeta cheese
2 pounds powdered sugar
1/2 cup cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup pecans, chopped and toasted
Melt butter and Velveeta cheese over low heat. Stir constantly until smooth.
Blend powdered sugar and cocoa in small bowl, add to butter mixture. Stir until creamy.
Add vanilla and pecans. Mix well.
Spread into a greased 9x13 pan.
Sprinkle top with a few pecans.
