Sourdough Artisan Bread

A crusty, no-knead sourdough bread with a
delightfully soft texture and deliciously tangy
flavor. The dough is mixed one day and baked the next, giving it an elevated taste and texture.
What You’ll Need
2-1/8 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
3/4 cup freshly ground whole wheat
1 cup bread flour (can omit and just add more
to the unbelached all purpose)
3/4 cup mature starter (active and bubbly)
2-3/4 cups water
4 teaspoons salt
What You’ll Do
Feed a sourdough starter 4-1/2 hours before starting the bread, ensuring it is active and bubbly.
Combine warm water and flour. Allow to rest for 30 minutes for the water to hydrate the flour.
Add sourdough starter. Dimple in with wet hand.
Sprinkle salt on top.
Mix the dough with your hands for about 5
minutes to bring the dough together.
Cover with plastic wrap or damp towel and let rest for 30 minutes.
Stretch and Fold
First 3 stretch and folds — every 15 minutes.
Last 3 stretch and folds — every 30 minutes.
Cover with a wet towel or plastic wrap and allow the dough to bulk ferment until doubled.
Split the dough in half down the middle with a dough scraper. Be really careful not to break any of those precious bubbles.
Shape into a ball by gently spinning it toward you.
Set out 15-20 minutes uncovered.
Turn over and shape.
Transfer to flour banneton or bowl with tea towel. Cover with plastic and proof 12-15 hours in
refrigerator.
Bake
Preheat dutch oven on 500 for 1 hour.
Remove dough from the fridge immediately
before scoring and baking.
Dust with flour on top to make the scoring
pattern stand out more.
Score with a razor.
Add a little flour to the bottom of the dutch oven (or parchment paper) and transfer dough to it.
Bake for 20 minutes at 500 degrees with lid on.
Take lid off, turn the oven temperature down to 475 and bake an additional 25 minutes or until browned..
Notes
Make sure your starter is very active and bubbly.
Depending on temperature, hydration and
maturity of starter will determine the amount of time it takes for it to double in size.
To increase the health benefits you could allow the bread to ferment longer. I start the bread in the morning and then let it ferment all day.
