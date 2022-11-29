Sourdough Boule with Wheat Flour

What You’ll Need
2-1/4 cups (525 g) water at 80 degrees
1-1/2 cups (200 g) sourdough starter
3/4 cup (100 g) whole wheat flour
1-1/8 cups (150 g) strong bread flour
11-2/3 cups (1450 g) all-purpose flour
1 tablespoons (20 g) salt
What You’ll Do
In early morning feed sourdough starter 1/2 cup (100 g) of room temperature water and 1/2 cup (100 g) of organic all purpose flour. Wheat Montana was used for this recipe. Allow the starter to sit in a warm environment until doubled in size or a hump has formed at the top. This can take anywhere from 2 to 4.5 hours.
Whisk water and sourdough starter until foamy.
Add flour and mix thoroughly but delicately until all flour is incorporated.
Rest for 12 to 4 hours room temperature covered with tea towel (2.5 hours suggested for high altitudes).
Add salt gently, but incorporate thoroughly.
Stretch and fold dough, rest 30 minutes (cover with tea towel).
Stretch and fold dough, rest 30 minutes.
Stretch and fold dough, rest 30 minutes.
Stretch and fold dough.
Rest one hour at room temperature, covered.
Cover with cling wrap or a plastic bag and rest in fridge for 12-15 hours.
Take out of fridge and let come to room temperature (2 hours).
Divide into two loaves (these can be equal or
divided so one loaf is larger).
Pivot dough with bench scraper to build up surface
tension.
Rest for 30 minutes (repeat previous step if dough collapses).
Fold the dough using envelope technique, place in floured banneton, flip dough upside down, and place seam side up in banneton, pinch together the fold so it is secure.
Place covered in fridge for at least 2 hours. This step can be extended up to 36 hours. (I rest my bread for 24 hours.)
Preheat oven to 450 degrees along with Dutch oven, placing a sheet of aluminum foil underneath the Dutch oven.
After the final resting period, flip dough out of banneton onto parchment paper, score deeply with a razor blade to allow for “oven spring.”
Transfer to preheated Dutch oven, spray water to build up stream around the interior of the Dutch Oven, and place in oven with lid on.
Bake for 35 minutes with lid on.
Take lid off and bake for a further 20 minutes or until the crust is a dark, golden brown.
Set boule on a cooling rack and let sit for one hour, to allow the crumb to set. If baked properly, the boule should now play “bread music” as the crust cracks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.