Spumoni Cannoli

What You’ll Need
Dough Ingredients
2 cups flour
1-1/2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 to 1 teaspoon cinnamon
pinch of salt
1 egg
2 teaspoons vanilla or Grand Marnier liqueur
1 teaspoon vinegar
3 tablespoons cold lard
1/3 cup Marsala wine
1 egg
Filling Ingredients
1 cup heavy whipping cream
16 ounces Ricotta cheese
16 ounces Marscapone cheese
1-1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 jar chopped maraschino cherries
Chocolate chips - mini chips
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Orange zest
2 teaspoons vanilla
What You’ll Do
Mix flour, sugar, cinnamon and pinch of salt in a bowl. Measure out Marsala. Add egg, vanilla, vinegar, mix. Add to flour mixture all at once. Turn out onto counter, kneed for 3 - 4 minutes. Let rest 45 minutes in fridge.
After resting, roll out to 1/8” thick. Cut dough using a 3” round cutter. Roll each circle into an oval.
Heat lard up to 376 degrees exactly. Roll dough around cannoli molds and seal with egg white. Drop into lard. Swirl them around until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Keep going until all the dough is used.
Let cool. Do not refrigerate the shells. Melt chocolate chips in a bowl. Dip ends of shells into chocolate, then refrigerate until set.
For Filling
Beat cream until soft peaks form. Set aside. Add both cheeses. Add one har of chopped maraschino cherries. Grate some semisweet chocolate into mixture. Add 1-1/2 cups powdered sugar, the cinnamon, and the orange zest. Mix thoroughly. Add powdered sugar to taste. Fold in whipped cream. Add a little Marsala if it looks dry.
Fill sandwich bag with filling. Cut a corner off the bottom of the bag to create a small hole. Pipe filling into shells. Dust with powdered sugar. Do not fill shells until right before you serve them because it will cause the shells to get soft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.