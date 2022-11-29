Triple Nut Baklava

What You’ll Need
1 cup each almonds, walnuts, pecans
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup brown sugar
16 ounces phyllo dough (thawed)
1 pound butter, melted
For the Syrup
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 cup quality honey
3- 2” cinnamon sticks
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pulse nuts in food processor with cinnamon, cloves, salt and brown sugar.
To assemble, place 5 layers of phyllo dough one-by-one on the bottom of a 9”x13” glass pan, brushing the bottom of the pan and each layer of phyllo with butter.
Spread 1/5 of nut mixture on top of butter on layer 5.
Add another 5 layers one-by-one as before, then layer 1/5 of the nut mixture. Repeat this process until all phyllo dough and nuts are used.
Using a sharp knife, cut the baklava into desired shape. Rectangle, diamond or square.
Bake the baklava for 40 minutes until golden brown on the edges and top.
In the meantime, bring syrup ingredients to a boil in a saucepan, reduce heat and simmer. Remove the cinnamon sticks.
After the baklava has been out of the oven for 5 minutes, pour the hot syrup over it evenly. The syrup with bubble and caramelize.
Let the baklava cool in the pan for a minimum of 8 hours uncovered to prevent sogginess.
Can be stored at room temp for one week, refrigerated three weeks, and frozen three months.
