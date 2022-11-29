Wheat Bread

What You’ll Need
4-1/2 cups warm water
3/4 cup honey
3 tabelspoons yeast
1 tablespoon salt
2 tabelspoons Lecithin granules
1 cup oil
6 cups whole wheat flour
7-8 cups white wheat flour
1 cup milk (heated with egg whisked in)
What You’ll Do
Put warm water, honey and yeast in mixer. Mix a little. Add salt, Lecithin, oil and 4 cups whole wheat flour. Mix until smooth.
Add milk and egg mixture, and rest of flour. Mix. Let rise until bowl is overflowing, punch down, let rise again. Form into loaves.
Bake at 325º for 40 minutes. Makes 5 loaves.
