Contract Writer/Reporter
The High Country Spotlight/Shopper is looking for a highly motivated and self-driven contract writer to attend and report on regularly scheduled government meetings, including Delta County Commissioner meetings, and Board of Trustee meetings for Paonia, Cedaredge, Delta, Hotchkiss and Crawford. The ideal candidate will utilize reporting, writing and self-editing skills to convey objective coverage to Spotlight readers in a timely manner. Flexibility, time-management and writing skills are key for this position.
At HCS, we offer a team-oriented, positive work environment in a deadline-based industry. HCS is a widely recognized brand in Delta County with a stellar reputation.
Responsibilities:
• Attend (in person or via ZOOM) regularly scheduled city and county meetings.
• Write, edit and submit a concise, accurate and objective report, along with photographs to HCS within designated deadlines.
• Record, photograph and keep audio/visual recordings of meetings for reporting accuracy and continuity.
• Maintain close contact with editors and HCS staff regarding upcoming meetings and special event coverage.
Qualifications:
• Ability to work within tight deadlines
• Self-driven and independent but works well in a team
• Excellent writing, grammar and verbal communication skills
• Great organization, time management and prioritization abilities
Please apply with a resume, three writing samples and cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this position. Email resume and cover letter to hr@highcountryshopper.com. We are hiring for this position immediately. We appreciate your interest but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
