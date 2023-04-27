Front Office Position

The High Country Spotlight/Shopper is looking for a personable candidate with excellent customer service skills who can work in a fast-paced, deadline oriented office setting. Good interpersonal and communication skills along with a positive attitude are key for this position.  This position is two days per week (14 hours), on Thursdays and Fridays.  

At HCS, we offer a team-oriented, positive work environment in a deadline-based industry. HCS is a widely recognized brand in Delta County with a stellar reputation. 

Responsibilities:

• Data entry into company databases 

• Answering phones and providing customer service to clientele

• Other office duties as assigned 

Qualifications:

• Excellent customer service skills

• Attention to detail and the ability to multitask

• Proficient computer skills

• Ability to work within weekly deadlines

• Strong grammar and language skills

Email resume and cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this position to hr@highcountryshopper.com. We are hiring for this position immediately. We appreciate your interest but only those selected for an interview will be contacted. 