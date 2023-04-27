Front Office Position
The High Country Spotlight/Shopper is looking for a personable candidate with excellent customer service skills who can work in a fast-paced, deadline oriented office setting. Good interpersonal and communication skills along with a positive attitude are key for this position. This position is two days per week (14 hours), on Thursdays and Fridays.
At HCS, we offer a team-oriented, positive work environment in a deadline-based industry. HCS is a widely recognized brand in Delta County with a stellar reputation.
Responsibilities:
• Data entry into company databases
• Answering phones and providing customer service to clientele
• Other office duties as assigned
Qualifications:
• Excellent customer service skills
• Attention to detail and the ability to multitask
• Proficient computer skills
• Ability to work within weekly deadlines
• Strong grammar and language skills
Email resume and cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this position to hr@highcountryshopper.com. We are hiring for this position immediately. We appreciate your interest but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.