Graphic/Ad Design
The High Country Spotlight/Shopper is looking for a graphic designer with experience in Adobe applications, particularly InDesign, who can work in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment. This is an entry-level position that is two (Thursdays and Fridays), sometimes three, days per week (14-21 hours).
At HCS, we offer a team-oriented, positive work environment in a deadline-based industry. HCS is a widely recognized brand in Delta County with a stellar reputation.
Responsibilities:
• Design visually compelling, direct-response ads in print and digital formats
• Update ad copy in already built display ads
• Work with sales staff and customers to develop client’s advertisements and messaging
• Collaborate and work with other team members in the design department
• Process submitted artwork and print-ready ads for press
• Process incoming/outgoing email within the display department
Qualifications:
• Thorough knowledge of Adobe Creative Suites and Adobe InDesign
• Ability to work within tight deadlines
• Open-minded and flexible team player
• Previous experience with designing and laying out marketing materials is preferred, but not required
• Thorough knowledge of rules of grammar, punctuation, and spelling
Pay is an hourly rate, DOE.
Benefits include paid time off and Simple IRA.
Email resume and cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this position to hr@highcountryshopper.com. We are hiring for a mid-June start or until we find the right candidate. We appreciate your interest but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
