Sales Representative/Marketer #1
The High Country Spotlight/Shopper is looking for two highly motivated and self-driven Sales Representatives/Marketers to join our team. This is an opportunity to make meaningful connections with our established customers while building new relationships with prospective clients. The ideal candidate will utilize the marketing tools and channels within the HCS organization to work with clients to help their business achieve their advertising and marketing goals. This is a part-time position, with 21 hours per week with additional hours on occasion.
At HCS, we offer a team-oriented, positive work environment in a deadline-based industry. HCS is a widely recognized brand in Delta County with a stellar reputation.
Responsibilities:
• Present, promote and sell HCS products/services to existing and prospective customers.
• Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.
• Reach out to customer leads through cold calling
• Utilize in-house CRM software
• Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends.
• Coordinate with team members and other departments
• Be prepared to present the myriad of services HCS has to offer
• Be knowledgeable about HCS print and digital products and marketing packages
• Work with customers to develop inclusive marketing packages that meet client goals
Qualifications:
• Ability to work within tight deadlines
• Self-driven and independent but also works well in a team
• Possesses creativity, adaptability and familiar with current marketing trends
• Familiarity with CRM practices along with ability to build productive business professional relationships
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Great organization, time management and prioritization abilities.
• Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the client’s needs
• Relationship management skills and openness to feedback
• Sales and marketing experience a plus
Pay includes an hourly rate plus commission.
Benefits include paid time off and Simple IRA.
Please apply with a resume and cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this position. Email resume and cover letter to hr@highcountryshopper.com. We are hiring for an early June start that includes an initial training period and transition. We appreciate your interest but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.