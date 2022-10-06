November 8 brings the mid-term elections to Delta County voters. This special edition of the High Country Spotlight has been produced to offer an equal opportunity to present non-biased information on local issues and candidates, both local and state-wide. The election guide contains biographical information on candidates and completed questionnaires for local candidates, intended to give a broader perspective on each contender.
The High Country Shopper does not endorse any one candidate, agenda or policy. Our intention is to present an opportunity for voters to gain insight into the candidates in an unbiased forum. HCS is a strong advocate of participation in local elections and hope that this special publication is enlightening and informative to the public.
