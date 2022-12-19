The holidays are here and we thought we would share a true story that should warm the hearts of the most grinchiest Grinch. It’s a tale of perseverance in the face of a long battle. It’s a tale of unending support from loved ones and the selfless sacrifice that unsung heroes sometimes make without so much as a second thought. These young adults from the North Fork Valley should be an inspiration to us all. There are hardships here, and if it seems that misfortune is unfairly dealt in triplicate to some, it’s all too true. But it is these trials that offer the opportunity for the best qualities of the human spirit to shine through the darkness and carry us to the other side.
December 2, 1999 – John Roberts enters this world with a rare condition called bladder exstrophy, where a child is born with their bladder outside of their body. He is immediately put on a flight-for-life helicopter to Denver for surgery. There, he is also diagnosed with a horseshoe kidney. Rather than his kidneys consisting of two separate sections, the organ has formed one large kidney. John will have more than 20 surgeries related to his conditions throughout his life, and he is about to have one more. He is now 23 years old.
When John is 10, signs emerge that his single kidney is beginning to fail. By the time he is 15, he starts peritoneal dialysis. From an outsider's point of view, John seems like a perfectly healthy kid. He plays baseball and does all the things teenagers do growing up in Paonia. He finds an interest in girls, and he and Jalyn Walker begin to date early in high school. The two will continue their relationship, cheering each other on at games, pinning on flowers at prom, and trying their best to just be kids. But all the while, the growing suspicion that John is a ticking time bomb, lurks beneath the surface of their youth.
December 15, 2017 – John receives his first kidney transplant from a distant cousin named Keegan. The surgery goes well, and John enjoys a few good years, but somewhere in the not-too-distant future, a virus that will change the face of the world will put a decisive end to that.
January, 2021 – John contracts COVID and battles through it. He and Jalyn are still together. Jalyn, a certified nurse's assistant working towards an RN degree, has a position at the hospital in Colorado Springs where they live. She is placed in the COVID unit, where she witnesses many renal patients who develop serious consequences related to the virus.
January, 2022 – John finds himself back in the hospital with an infection, and is informed that his body is rejecting the kidney due to the effects of COVID.
February, 2022 – John winds up in the ICU. This time with septic shock. His kidney enters full-blown renal failure.
June, 2022 – A steady decline ensues, and John begins the evaluation process for a second kidney transplant. Within three weeks, he is forced to start dialysis. The hemodialysis procedure takes a toll on John's body. The process consists of removing nearly all of the patient's blood before pumping treated blood back into the body. Fevers, poor appetite, and fluid retention are some of the many side effects. John's quality of life deteriorates by the day.
September 2022 – After having begun the process in early summer, John is finally placed on the list as a candidate for transplant. Once the struggles with insurance companies are won, and approvals are met, the rigorous process begins in earnest. In John's case, the odds of securing a match are very much against him. This would be the second transplant, a red mark against him where the decision board is concerned. He also has a rare blood type – giving the possibility of finding a match the slimmest of margins.
The probability of having a good match is based on the patient's PRA (Panel Reactive Antibodies) level. When John began the process in June, his PRA was 0 – meaning he could have essentially accepted a kidney from anyone. As the summer wore on, his PRA levels began a steady climb, significantly shrinking the pool of possible donors. By the time any candidates are tested, John's PRA has increased to 97, signifying that his body will only accept a kidney from less than three percent of his donor population, and those candidates must also carry his rare blood type. The odds do not look good.
The United Network of Organ Sharing currently has over 100-thousand people waiting for a kidney. Usually, donors are deceased, and matches are infrequently found – especially for people with rare blood types. John is told it could take five years to receive approval for a match. The process of testing is very involved for live donors, and Jalyn is the first to undertake the painstaking procedure. It must first be determined if a candidate is capable of donating. Then the matching process begins by mixing both participants' blood to check for compatibility. Unfortunately, John's blood devours Jalyn's in the Petri dish. He has developed antibodies to combat antigens found in most people.
November, 2022 – To everyone’s surprise, of the four donors tested, one is a match. The possibility that any of them would show compatibility is astronomical. It happens to come from his uncle Jack, who is John's namesake. His given name is John, but he has gone by Jack since his childhood. While Jack Roberts is John's uncle, the two are less than seven years apart in age. Because of this, the boys’ relationship is more brotherly than anything else. Jack recognizes how quickly John is sliding downhill this time around, and the situation prompts Jack to get tested. While Jack would have been happy to help his nephew out during John's first go-round with a transplant, he was young then and, in hindsight, is not sure he would have qualified emotionally or physically.
After a match is identified, the donor must undergo extensive physical testing and rigorous psychological evaluations are performed. When the barrage of testing concludes, Jack’s information is sent to a committee for approval. Because the process is extensive and matches rare, the fates of waiting patients are decided by careful consideration from a panel that must weigh several factors.
The approval comes through and is relayed to John and Jalyn with the first signs of winter on the Front Range. Back in the North Fork, Jack receives the phone call telling him that he is a match in the face of steep odds. He is ecstatic, and the decision to proceed with the operation does not require a second thought. Jack is married with children at home now, and the new perspective suits him well. He feels fortunate that he is able to pass the tests these days. The next step is to schedule the actual surgery for both donor and recipient, which could be anywhere from three to nine weeks away. Because of John's rapid deterioration, this means more waiting while unforeseen complications are given further opportunities to bloom.
Out of the blue, John and Jay receive a phone call telling them to get ready – the surgery will take place in three weeks. The date of surgery is scheduled for December 14. Coincidentally John received his first transplant on December 15. John has learned to take a wait-and-see attitude. He waits, and Jalyn waits with him. Jack bides his time on the Western Slope as he ticks off the days.
Jack claims he is "just helping a brother out,” – that he's simply doing something that anyone would. When asked if he was nervous about the procedure, he claims he is actually more than comfortable with the situation – especially after talking with specialists about the procedure. Jack is sure that when he closes his eyes on the operating table, some rogue nerves will probably find their way to the surface, but to sum up his thoughts on the process – he feels good. He knows that this experience will bring the two closer. After all, not everyone gets to share a kidney with a brother.
Jack is overwhelmed by the response from the community. The show of support from friends and family members has blown him away. A "meal train" is already packed with names and dates, as a host of neighbors sign up to take turns cooking dinner for the family while Jack is out of commission. During Jack's recovery, his wife, Lacey, will take on the brunt of family responsibilities. The show of community support should come as no surprise to anyone who has lived in the area for any length of time.
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – The long-awaited day has finally come. Jack and John are prepped for surgery early in the morning. The procedure takes approximately five hours, with John’s running long due to the amount of scar tissue he has built up from previous surgeries. By early afternoon, both patients are in recovery and doing great. John’s new kidney, courtesy of Jack – who took the spirit of giving to a whole new level this year – is working great. While the kidney is functioning very well, there are some complications that keep John under close watch over the weekend, but by Monday, things are looking good for everyone. With Christmas just a few days away, families and friends alike have every reason to celebrate good tidings and cheer this season.
