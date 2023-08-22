A dream’s best friend is a plan.
I like that saying, and I appreciate people who have big dreams, set out to make them happen and never give up! One such person, one of Delta County’s own, had a dream-come-true amazing accomplishment that is flat out inspiring.
Juleen Feazell of Cedaredge dreamed for many years of riding in the insanely challenging Western States Trail Ride. It’s also known as the Tevis Cup and was originally inspired by the Pony Express. We’re talking 100 rugged miles over the Sierra Nevada mountains, to be completed with your horse in under 24 hours.
Juleen did just that with Khaleesi, her pride-and-joy mare. Part of the “someday Tevis Cup” plan was breeding the right dam to the right sire eleven years ago to produce this horse. With the combination of Mom’s excellent conformation and disposition, and Dad’s endurance genes (an Arabian Tevis veteran), Khaleesi had a destiny to fulfill. This year, at the age of 10, she was fit and ready for the Tevis, as was Juleen, a youthful 70.
To prepare, they started slowly with short, flat rides, then picked it up with longer, hilly rides with pals Brandy and her Icelandic pony, Alf. Brandy knew the ride, having ridden and completed the Tevis in the past. Increasing their miles and difficulty over time, the last two years Juleen and her teammate rode hundreds of miles in the varied and challenging mountain terrain that is Colorado.
When the July 29 Tevis date arrived, Khaleesi was perfectly conditioned for the challenge. Juleen, as well, had conditioned herself by improving her diet, adding more protein, increasing her strength, and eliminating anything not serving her goal, including 20 pounds. Her exercise included two-mile walks at night in the dark to prepare for the long hours of night riding.
The Tevis Cup is daunting to say the least, one of the most technically challenging endurance rides in the world. Relentlessly demanding, riders and their equine partners negotiate sheer rock, steep inclines and canyons, and countless switchbacks.
The iconic climb up a huge volcanic outcropping, called Cougar Rock, has photographers awaiting those with the guts to try. Juleen, upon encountering it, leaned forward and out of the saddle, let go of the reins, and trusting her horse entirely, whispered, “We can do it, Khaleesi.” And so they did, powerfully and gracefully. Brandy and her little Icelandic, Alf, made it up too, though very differently, in a fast scramble as Juleen put it, “as if the rock wasn’t even there!”
The most “magical” (Juleen’s word) part of the ride was their travel of 17 miles in moonlight. Down by the Middle Fork of the American River, the air was cool, moonlight glistened off the water, and she and Khaleesi were, she recounts, “as if one heartbeat … one soul, one body … trotting together in utter bliss.”
They finished the ride in 23 hours, 31 minutes (with 29 minutes to spare!) and as Juleen had dreamed for so long, received the Tevis Cup silver completion award buckle. Congratulations, Juleen!
There was so much more to the tale that we all heard at a Women’s Surface Creek Saddle Club meeting. If you’re a rider or a wannabe trail rider, we are a group with all levels of riders and local rides, very easy to very challenging.
Upcoming September 16 is the Trail Trials Obstacle Ride on Grand Mesa. For more information on our group, the ride, our next meeting, or how to join, or to meet the amazing Juleen who took on the Tevis and succeeded, go to our website at www.womenssurfacecreeksaddleclub.org
