Cedaredge, Colorado, November 2, 2022— It wasn’t a shooting war, but camping in the field during a frigid Korean winter in the mid-1960s was no picnic. Nevertheless, sitting in a drafty tent with an ink pen and grease pencil in hand, U.S. Army Specialist Five Donald Benjamin did his best to hand his fellow soldiers a chuckle.
Serving as editor, sports writer, photographer, and cartoonist for the 7th Infantry Division’s “Bayonet Newspaper” and pulling down additional assignments as a correspondent for the Far East Edition of the “Stars & Stripes” publication, Benjamin kept plenty busy during his tour of duty in South Korea. Serving overseas from 1965-66, the young soldier had to balance the demands of infantry maneuvers and guard duty with his day-job as journalist and cartoonist.
This multitasking included several weeks spent “camping out” in all weather, during which time he was still expected to draw a dozen cartoons for a special bivouac edition of the division newspaper and the Tokyo-based “Stars & Stripes.” Compelled by his commanding general and his supervising captain to be funny, Benjamin did what he had to do—like everyone else in his unit, he followed orders. It was February and absolutely freezing, but the motivated cartoonist was determined to fulfill his assignment.
Camped with several hundred comrades in the forested mountains of rural Korea, Benjamin had only to look outside his tent for inspiration. Situated on a peninsula, the nation of Korea experiences humid weather—meaning hot and steamy monsoon summers as well as frigid, bone-chilling winters. In fact, the 38th parallel, which roughly divides Korea into north and south regions, also passes through the southern reaches of Benjamin’s home state of Colorado. It is a quirk of geography which made the young soldier simultaneously amused and homesick.
“Here’s a kid,” he recalls, “fresh out of high school, who’d never traveled further than Iowa, suddenly whisked—as the crow flies—6,000 miles to the mountains of Korea. You bet I wanted to go home. The only good news is, I was busy so the time flew by.”
He produced the cartoons shown here and a dozen more. Looking at them now, he marvels that he was able to meet his deadline.
“Just goes to show,” he laughs, “what a guy can do if he has to.”
Six months after his winter adventure, on the day Benjamin was due to board an airplane to return to America, the road from the 7th Division’s Camp Casey was underwater. Traveling by jeep, he made it just in time to catch his flight at Kimpo Air Base, but the plane sat on the tarmac in a downpour and word came that the flight couldn’t take off during the tempest.
Officers on board protested, the enlisted men agreed, and soon the jet was airborne. Flying all night through a storm, over the Pacific Ocean, in the dark, was a challenge. But that hectic trip turned out to be just the start of his journey. When he reached Washington State, Benjamin learned that the nation was hamstrung with an airline strike. It was a complication which meant there’d be no direct standby flight from Tacoma to Denver. So, the honorably discharged soldier, who had arrived stateside on his twenty-first birthday, was forced to improvise.
It would take another 48 hours of detours in small “puddle-jumper” planes, hopping from one military airport to another, before the weary G.I. reached Colorado. While riding, sometimes in a seat, sometimes in a cargo hold, the circuitous route took him from Washington State to New Mexico, then to Arizona and Texas, then Oklahoma and Kansas, where he finally got a flight to Denver.
He arrived at Stapleton Airport at two in the morning to find his father waiting to drive him home in the family’s old International pickup truck.
“Your mother had to work,” his pop explained. “Welcome home, Shorty. I suppose you could’a walked maybe from Washington to here just as fast as Uncle Sam brought you.”
Benjamin fell asleep during the 50-mile drive from Denver to his hometown of Greeley. What woke him up?
“As soon as we pulled into the yard, I heard my dog barking. That’s when I knew I was home.”
