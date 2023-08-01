Stepping onto the property at Mesa Winds Winery is akin to a much-needed exhale. The inviting spaces that Dan Matuszak and Angelina Rice have created present a relaxing atmosphere that is both homey and casually upscale. With essentially three businesses running simultaneously – the farm, the winery, and the restaurant – this family of four is kept on their toes, and their clientele is growing steadily.
Angelina and Dan moved from the Front Range to the North Fork Valley four years ago. Angelina, who has an extensive background in hospitality and culinary endeavors, had been aware of the area and the property for some time. She worked as a catering director for Colorado College and bought apples, peaches, and more from the farm's previous owner and was aware that the property was for sale. While they had little knowledge of the winery business, they had been searching for a property to operate a farm-to-table restaurant and knew that the 36-acre farm on Rogers Mesa would be a perfect fit.
Several existing buildings and cabins on the property made it easy to find comfortable, albeit temporary living situations for the family while Dan, a builder by trade, got to work remodeling and constructing dining areas that could easily be transitioned from outdoor spaces to enclosed rooms depending on the season. They are still in the process of finishing up the second outdoor dining space, complete with its own bar and pizza oven, and hope to extend their season well into December.
With two school-aged daughters in tow, Dan and Angelina made the move from Colorado Springs and haven’t looked back. This will be their fourth season at Mesa Winds, and as they get closer to dialing in the restaurant and tasting room side of operations, they hope to find a competent manager to take the reins there so they can turn their focus toward the winery and the farm. All three endeavors require a good deal of attention and can be challenging with only six employees on staff, and those mostly in the kitchen.
Originally from the San Fransisco Bay Area, Angelina was, at first, concerned that moving to a rural area might leave her feeling alienated, but she soon discovered that the restaurant and tasting room offered the opportunity to meet and talk with people visiting from near and far, many from other countries. She claims they have a growing number of returning community members and guests from afar and believes that new patrons discover them primarily by word of mouth. The farm-to-table concept, coupled with gorgeous views of the valley, attract guests – the food and wine keep them coming back.
With an ever-changing menu that’s based on whatever they are pulling from their garden at the time, their offerings consist of small plates that utilize their organic produce. They also partner with local farmers and artisans to bring the best of the North Fork to their table. Seasonal dining hours are from 4 pm to 9 pm, Wednesday through Saturday. They are also open for brunch on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. As an example of their eclectic fare, their latest brunch offered a lemon curd parfait with fresh berries as well as homemade biscuits and gravy. Their website is kept updated so folks can set their palate for their next visit.
The vineyards, residing at 5,800 feet above sea level, are one of the highest-elevation vineyards in the Northern Hemisphere. As such, they specialize in growing cool-climate varieties which include pinot gris, pinot noir, and pinot meunier. The certified organic garden and orchard also produce apples, peaches, and 25 different crops of vegetables and herbs. You’ll also see a handful of farm animals on the property, including Scottish Highland cows, dune-dune pigs, Southdown babydoll sheep, and a handful of chickens – all of which are humanely raised and help promote soil health on the farm.
Angelina and Dan plan to continue to grow their business and have just been approved for a home construction loan. Moving out of the cabins will free up space and offer countless opportunities to host retreats and more on the idyllic property. Until then, only lucky visitors to the restaurant and tasting room will enjoy the spoils of the farm and winery as the menu changes with the wind and the seasons on Rogers Mesa.
Mesa Winds is located at 31262 L Road on Rogers Mesa, just outside Hotchkiss. You can learn more about the farm, food, and wine offered there by visiting mesawindswinery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.